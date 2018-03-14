Fenix manager kicks a chicken in Racing colours, gets embroiled in animal cruelty row

The Montevideo derby took place on Sunday in Uruguay's Primera Division.

Racing fans tried to provoke hosts Fenix by launching two chickens onto the pitch donning their club's colours.

In frustration, Fenix boss Alegari tried and failed to chase them off the pitch – so kicked one of them off instead.

Fenix, and Alegari himself, have publicly apologised – but his actions could still land him in hot water, after an animal rights group made an example of him on their Facebook page.

Fenix's president wasn't so remorseful post-match, however, huffing: "There is a lot of hypocrisy. Many are alarmed by what Alegari did, but the next day you see them at the market buying chicken and meat, and eating them."

In case you were interested, Racing won the derby 1-0 thanks to Nicolas Sosa's strike in the 85th minute.

