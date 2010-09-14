Shock: Footballer gets 'proper' haircut
After years of looking like he belonged in the opening scene of some cheesy shampoo advertisement (that's a cheesy advert, not cheesy shampoo, obviously...), Manchester City's Carlos Tevez has finally gone and gotten himself what your dad would call a 'proper haircut'.
Sexy, huh...?
