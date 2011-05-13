ItÃ¢ÂÂs the penultimate weekend and sneaky plum time if youÃ¢ÂÂre in the bottom three, but the Premier League plays second fiddle to the FA Cup Final this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ or at least it should doÃ¢ÂÂ¦

But who gives a toss about the self-proclaimed greatest tournament ever invented, eh? ItÃ¢ÂÂs all about the Premier League as far as this blog is (contractually) concerned Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs like one of Richard Keys' dreams, apart from thereÃ¢ÂÂs no sign of female officials being eaten by fire-breathing lions as Keith Houchen stands by, watching the melee while singing the theme from M*A*S*H.

SATURDAY

Blackburn v Manchester United (12.45pm, Sky Sports 2 & HD2, 5 Live Radio)

ItÃ¢ÂÂs only right that Manchester United should be crowned champions for a record-breaking 19th time at, uh, Ewood Park. But the fans wonÃ¢ÂÂt care where they start the party.

While itÃ¢ÂÂs been an excellent season for the Red Devils - one that can only be topped by winning the Champions League at Wembley - RoversÃ¢ÂÂ owners must be seriously regretting letting go of Sam Allardyce. That is, if they even remember doing so.

Blackburn may only be two places lower now than they were at the time, but their three-point advantage over dropzone dwellers Blackpool and Wigan could be eliminated after this match. With the honeymoon period curtailed to a wet and windy weekend in Cleethorpes, Steve Kean may be wondering what heÃ¢ÂÂs let himself in for.

TheyÃ¢ÂÂll welcome back the talismanic David Dunn, the only Englishman to score for Rovers this season, but a second win in 14 games looks beyond them here.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Steve Kean to inherit FergieÃ¢ÂÂs job, not that heÃ¢ÂÂll ever retire while he lives and breathes anyway

What will happen: United comfortably wrap up three points and the title



Blackpool v Bolton (12.45pm, 5 Live Sports Extra)

Given their current form, this blogger wonders if itÃ¢ÂÂs possible for both teams to lose somehow.

Bolton would be the likelier candidates, having lost their previous five away matches (theyÃ¢ÂÂre second from bottom in the away games table) and being injury-depleted to the point of them playing Johan Ã¢ÂÂstriker and husband of AmandaÃ¢ÂÂ Elmander in midfield.

The Tangerines, though, are second-bottom of the form league and third-bottom of the league that matters (and no, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not the fair play table).

This has a draw written all over it in poo-coloured felt tip pen.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Coyle finally succumbs to his waking dreams and, shorts at the ready, brings himself on as a second-half sub to score the winning goal

What will happen: A pooey point apiece



Who likes short shorts? Owen Coyle - we keep telling you this...



Sunderland v Wolves (12.45pm, Absolute Radio)

You canÃ¢ÂÂt spell football without 0-0, unfortunately, and that result looks as likely here as people saying Ã¢ÂÂBut zeroes arenÃ¢ÂÂt the same as Os.Ã¢ÂÂ

Technically, of course, you canÃ¢ÂÂt spell football without 1-1 either, if you take the lower case Ã¢ÂÂlÃ¢ÂÂs as ones.

There was a point here, originally.

A goalless draw looks very much on the cards, as Sunderland arenÃ¢ÂÂt the best at home (one win since New YearÃ¢ÂÂs Day) and Wolves are pretty inept away, taking just nine points on the road. Not so much dangerous predators, then, as pretty massive roadkill.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Sunderland to experiment with Craig LeveinÃ¢ÂÂs legendary 4-6-0 formation in the absence of any fit strikers

What will happen: A useful point for Wolves ahead of their showdown with Blackburn next week



West Brom v Everton (12.45pm)

Hey kids, can you say Ã¢ÂÂnothing fixtureÃ¢ÂÂ?

This blog doesnÃ¢ÂÂt want to demean games that could still be very interesting, but itÃ¢ÂÂs safe to say thereÃ¢ÂÂs little riding on this one.

Everton will stay seventh with a win, a loss or a draw and West Brom are mathematically safe. They could climb into the top half with an 18-0 win, but even taking a 3-0 lead would be enough to give Roy Hodgson a heart attack.

For preventing, or at least delaying, West BromÃ¢ÂÂs boing-boingness, Woy deserves the credit he was never going to get at Liverpool whatever his results there. We probably wonÃ¢ÂÂt be seeing any animated GIFs of his relative success at the Hawthorns though.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Everton could go sixth with two wins if Spurs take just one point from their last two matches (very possible at Anfield and against a battling Birmingham), but...

What will happen: ...theyÃ¢ÂÂll slip up here. Draw. Actually, weÃ¢ÂÂve been told we predict too many draws, so sod it, away win.



SUNDAY



Chelsea v Newcastle (1.30pm, Sky Sports 1 & HD1, TalkSPORT Radio)

ItÃ¢ÂÂs not quite the title race broadcasters were hoping for at this juncture, but this is still an intriguing tussle, not least as we could get a glimpse of NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs new kit in action.

Sadly, weÃ¢ÂÂre likely to have to wait at least another week to see it, but if any of their multitude of injured players turn up wearing a T-shirt with a waistcoat and tie motif, supporters should get the gist.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Chelsea, the only team in the league with no major injury worries, generously lend knack-wracked Newcastle a few squad players

What will happen: Home win



Arsenal v Aston Villa (4pm, Sky Sports 1 & HD1)

The GunnersÃ¢ÂÂ decline this season has been well documented, and 10 points from 27 since the Carling Cup Final tells a tale.

But if they finish strongly with two heavy wins against Villa and Fulham, and Chelsea slip up in their tricky final fixture away at Everton, they could return to second in the table, which would at least be a small fillip. More like a Phil, perhaps.

TheyÃ¢ÂÂll be without Ã¢ÂÂ80s Euro synthpop duo Fabregas and Nasri, but should have enough to see off a Villa side who have already reached safety. Expect Darren Bent to score, though Ã¢ÂÂ heÃ¢ÂÂs fairly good at it.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Houllier to see out the whole of next season; itÃ¢ÂÂs just a hunch, but with his very sad health problems, he may be forced to retire sooner rather than later

What will happen: 2-1, with Walcott, Bendtner and Bent all on the scoresheet. Well, we might as well try to be specific



Wow, Ã¢ÂÂ80s Euro synthpop duo Fabregas and Nasri have got the moves...



Birmingham v Fulham (4pm)

Fulham have had an excellent latter half of the season, surging into the top half with a series of good results. A round of applause, please. Actually, wait, we forgot about the Michael Jackson statue Ã¢ÂÂ cancel that applause. Fetch the shotguns.

Brum should be safe by now but have fallen into what could be interpreted as a Ã¢ÂÂEurope next year, probably safe already this yearÃ¢ÂÂ malaise. Taking just one point from their last four matches is testament to that, and explains why theyÃ¢ÂÂre only three points from being in the Championship.

TheyÃ¢ÂÂre a wee bit short, too, with Martins, McFadden, Taylor and Dann all injured and Ridgewell and Gardner serving suspensions. Tut tut.

Luckily theyÃ¢ÂÂre playing a team that, for all their recovery, still doesnÃ¢ÂÂt believe in winning away. In the last six seasons, Fulham have won just 11 matches on the road Ã¢ÂÂ as many as Manchester United recorded all last season.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A thumping away win, despite Fulham domination

What will happen: Birmingham crawl closer to certified safety in the manner of a blind squirrel with a limp



Liverpool v Spurs (4pm, 5 Live Sports Extra)

Oh, itÃ¢ÂÂs the big one: the battle for fifth! With a shot at Champions League participation now mathematically beyond both teams, Spurs and Liverpool fight it out for the booby prize of the Europa League: itÃ¢ÂÂs a straight toe-to-toe between two teams who donÃ¢ÂÂt really want to be in it. And itÃ¢ÂÂs all live on TV!

Uh, what? ItÃ¢ÂÂs not? Oh, of course, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a dead rubber between alphabetical friends Arsenal and Aston Villa to televise and show to the masses. Obviously that takes precedent.

Martin Kelly should return for Liverpool, while Tottenham have the longest injury list in the league: Bale, Huddlestone, Hutton, Assou-Ekotto, Woodgate, King,

Khumalo and now Palacios will all miss out. Jermaine Jenas may come back into the team, like silver lining a polished turd.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: An away win for Spurs: Dalglish has made Anfield a fortress, his team taking 20 points from a possible 24 since he arrived

What will happen: Liverpool win and Tottenham remain on just one victory since their 1-0 win over Milan at the San Siro in February.

Wigan v West Ham (4pm)

This is the last-chance saloon for West Ham, and what an opportunity: travelling to the team one place and three points above them in the league. If they donÃ¢ÂÂt win this, theyÃ¢ÂÂre down Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs as simple as that.

A bit of a bugger for them, then, that Little Scotty Parker is out injured with Kryptonite Thigh. Stanislas, Noble, OÃ¢ÂÂNeil and Ã¢ÂÂ snigger Ã¢ÂÂ Kieron Dyer will all be watching from the sidelines. Actually, Dyer might have a nap.

Looking at their remaining fixtures, here at home to West Ham then away at a relaxed Stoke City, the Latics should be safe. But Wigan still look as comfortable in charge of their own destiny as a man holding a piss-filled nuclear warhead.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A working piss-filled nuclear warhead, admittedly

What will happen: A heroic away win delays the inevitable for GrantÃ¢ÂÂs grafters