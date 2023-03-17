Southampton v Tottenham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton v Tottenham live stream and match preview, Saturday 18 March, 3.00pm GMT

Southampton v Tottenham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Southampton v Tottenham live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton v Tottenham isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Two teams with contrasting objectives clash at St. Mary’s on Saturday when rock-bottom Southampton host Champions League chasers Tottenham.

Saints find themselves in last place with 11 games to go, but they are just three points from safety in a hugely competitive relegation battle.

Antonio Conte has come under pressure after Spurs’ disappointing last-16 exit to AC Milan in the Champions League, but they remain four points clear in fourth – albeit having played two more games than Newcastle below them.

Spurs earned a thumping 4-1 win back in August in this fixture, when James Ward-Prowse put Southampton in front only for Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier a Mohammed Salisu own goal and a Dejan Kulusevski strike to turn it around.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Kyle Walker-Peters is injured for Saints, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are battling to regain fitness.

Spurs’ injury list still includes Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Betancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma, while Emerson Royal is struggling with a knock.

Form

Southampton: LDWLL

Tottenham: WDLLW

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Southampton v Tottenham.

Stadium

Southampton v Tottenham will be played at St. Mary’s in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton v Tottenham kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 18 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.