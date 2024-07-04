Spain vs Germany live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Kai Havertz and the German team face their sternest test yet against the impressive Spanish.

Spain vs Germany live stream Date: Friday, July 5



Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT



FREE STREAM: ITVX

Spain survived a scare against Georgia in the round of 16, coming from a goal down to win 4-1. Luis de la Fuente's side have played some of the best football at the tournament so far.

Germany defeated Denmark 2-0 last time out. They benefited from one or two marginal refereeing decisions, but the hosts were the better team across the 90 minutes.

Spain vs Germany kick-off and TV channel

Spain vs Germany kick-off is at 5pm BST on Friday, July 5 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Spain vs Germany for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Spain vs Germany is free on ITV1 for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Anthony Taylor of England will be the referee for Spain vs Germany. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Spain vs Germany will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.