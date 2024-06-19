Spain vs Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Five European Championships meet in a Group B blockbuster

Spain's Lamine Yamal walking across the pitch during his side's Euro 2024 win against Croatia.
Can Barcelona's Lamine Yamal become the Euros' youngest ever scorer against Italy? (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Looking for a Spain vs Italy live stream? We've got you covered. Spain vs Italy is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Spain vs Italy live stream

Date: Thursday, June 20
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
You can watch a Spain vs Italy live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 8pm on Thursday, June 20. Coverage starts at 7.15pm.

