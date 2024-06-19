Spain vs Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Can Barcelona's Lamine Yamal become the Euros' youngest ever scorer against Italy?

If you didn't think three-time winners Spain were clinical enough to do some damage at Euro 2024, then La Roja's 3-0 demolition of 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia served notice of the hitherto latent firepower that lurks within. Goals from much-maligned captain Álvaro Morata, Fabián Ruiz and the increasingly prolific Dani Carvajal did the job, with 16-year-old genius Lamine Yamal a constant threat. Luis de la Fuente's side now have the toughest of tests.

Defending champions Italy couldn't have started Euro 2024 in a less auspicious manner. One down to Albania after 23 seconds after Federico Dimarco's errant throw-in, the Azzurri recovered impressively through Alessandro Bastoni and a cracker from the irrepressible Nicolò Barella to open their tournament defence with a 2-1 win. Italy have been frequent vanquishers of Spain in this tournament – and did for them three years ago – so can head coach Luciano Spalletti do it again?

Spain vs Italy kick-off and TV channel

How to watch Spain vs Italy for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Spain vs Italy is free on ITV1/ITVX for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling abroad and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia will be the referee for Spain vs Italy. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Spain vs Italy will be played at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

