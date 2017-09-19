Why the Italian senator thinks Paulo Dybala can help with the crisis in North Korea
By Joe Nelson
Antonio Razzi has hatched the bizarre idea to transport Juve's Argentine striker to please Kim Jong-un & Co.
The 69-year-old politician is a Juventus fan, and has caused controversy in the past for praising Kim Jong-un’s work.
Razzi revealed on Radio Cusano Campus that he is also looking to lure pop group Il Volo (below) to Pyongyang in the hope of sparking a ‘national party’.
Italy's senator said: “I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I’m also trying with Il Volo.
“I know that Kim Jong-un is very passionate about sports and music, so that’s why I’m trying to get the Juventus superstar involved.
“If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they’d have to put up big screens too - it would be a national party.”
Last season, Han Kwang-song became the first ever North Korean to score in Serie A when he netted for Cagliari. This summer he joined Serie B side Perugia on loan, and has netted five times in his first four league matches.
Razzi revealed earlier this year that Kim Jong-un "knows all about Serie A" becauase of Han's exploits.
