Stats Zone: Now covering Spain, Italy, France, Germany...

We're very proud to announce that our award-winning Stats Zone app has extended into live coverage of La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue Un Ã¢ÂÂ to add to the existing Premier League, Champions League and Europa League coverage. Europe's biggest competitions are now all on Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ and all available FREE.

As ever with Stats Zone, you can make comparisons by using the "Head To Head" button at the bottom of every screen. So you can pit the young buck against the old master, or run the rule over the two players your team's been linked withÃ¢ÂÂ¦ and click to share your findings with the world.

And it's not just for the day of the match. Each competition has all this season's details pre-loaded, so you can dig back and track developing patterns Ã¢ÂÂ and via Head To Head, you can easily compare across competitions. (For the Champions League and Premier League, this also stretches way back to 2010.)

The app works on iPhone and iPad, so whether you're in the stands or on the sofa, at work or at the bus stop, you can keep up with the game Ã¢ÂÂ and show that you know what you're talking about.

Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis