Stewart Downing wakes up screaming in middle of game

Liverpool winger Stewart Downing has spoken of his anguish at waking suddenly, trembling and drenched in sweat, in the middle of the his sideÃ¢ÂÂs 3-2 defat to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

Downing, who has struggled for form since his ÃÂ£20 million move from Aston Villa last summer, woke early in the second half, when he was struck by a wayward pass from Jay Spearing.

Ã¢ÂÂIt was a horrible nightmare,Ã¢ÂÂ the ex-Middlesbrough star told reporters. Ã¢ÂÂI was dreaming that I couldnÃ¢ÂÂt control my legs, or my feet, or a simple five-yard pass. And every time I tried to put in a cross, the ball turned into Randy LernerÃ¢ÂÂs big, laughing face and floated away into the night.

Ã¢ÂÂThen suddenly I woke up and I didnÃ¢ÂÂt know where I was. But after about twenty minutes of stumbling around in confusion, things started to feel familiar.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThen for a while I thought I was being shouted at by a tub of hairgel with a million teeth,Ã¢ÂÂ added the occasional England ace. Ã¢ÂÂBut it was only Jordan Henderson trying to be assertive.Ã¢ÂÂ

Some observers have been quick to criticise Downing for having an hour-long nap during a Premier League game, but Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish defended his somnolent wideman, preferring to focus on his unseen contribution.

Ã¢ÂÂOkay, so StewartÃ¢ÂÂs not offered that much in attack, or defence,Ã¢ÂÂ the paper-skinned tactician told Back Of The Net. Ã¢ÂÂOr midfield, for that matter. But Joey Barton was very quiet all match trying not to wake him, and you have to give Stewart credit for that.

Ã¢ÂÂSure, maybe when Stewart first signed heÃ¢ÂÂd go missing for a while during games, when the crowd were on his back, or when he needed a wee,Ã¢ÂÂ Dalglish continued.

Ã¢ÂÂBut fair play to the lad, we laid his comfort blanket on the touchline before kick-off, and heÃ¢ÂÂs spent the whole match hugging it. I thought he did very well to help limit QPR to only three goals.Ã¢ÂÂ

Meanwhile, LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs coaches are reportedly encouraging Downing to observe team-mate Andy Carroll, which should make him feel much better about himself.