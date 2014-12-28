Stoke 2-0 West Brom: Why the Potters love playing the Baggies

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

Mame Biram Diouf's first ever Premier League brace helped Stoke to back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this term, as the Potters triumphed 2-0 against West Brom.

Mark Hughes' men had failed to win consecutive top-flight games this season before West Brom's visit and, although the away side will count themselves unlucky not to have earned a share of the spoils, Diouf's second-half double proved decisive.

The win puts further pressure on Alan Irvine, but the Baggies boss will feel unlucky; West Brom managed more attempts on goal (15-13) and matched Stoke almost exactly for passes (293 to WBA's 291) and possession (50.4% to WBA's 49.6%).

Diouf's double though was the key to the match, and West Brom's poor away record - just 2 wins from their last 12 - continues.

West Brom have failed to score a first-half goal in 9 of their last 11 Premier League games.

Mame Biram Diouf netted his first Premier League brace in his 50th Premier League game.

The Baggies have shipped 2 or more goals in each of their last 3 games and in 9 of their last 13.

Both of Erik Pieters’ Premier League assists this season have come for Diouf goals.

West Brom have won just 1 of their 11 Premier League matches away from home between Christmas and New Year (W1 D3 L7).

Stoke have won 7 and lost just 1 of the 11 Premier League meetings with West Brom.

West Brom have won just 2 of their last 12 Premier League away matches (W2 D2 L8).

The Baggies have scored just 5 goals in their last 11 Premier League away games and failed to score in 7 of those matches.

The Potters have kept consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since September 2013.

They have also kept clean sheets in their last 2 games after conceding in each of their 11 Premier League games before that.

