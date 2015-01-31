Stoke 3-1 QPR: Who was the last team to lose their first 11 away games of a top-flight season?

An unlikely hat-trick from Jon Walters fired Stoke to a 3-1 victory against QPR, as the visitors once again failed to earn their first away point of the season.

Mark Hughes enjoyed a fruitful afternoon against his old club as former Ipswich man Walters scored twice inside 34 minutes, before Niko Kranjcar made things interesting before the break.

But Walters' powerful header in injury-time wrapped up another win for the Potters, who cement their place in the top half. QPR remain in the bottom three a point from safety.

After losing 3 league games in a row against QPR between 2008 and 2012, Stoke have since gone 4 unbeaten, winning 3 (D1).

QPR have become the first team to lose their first 11 away games of a top-flight season since Liverpool in 1953/54.

Walters is the first Premier League player to score a perfect hat-trick (left foot, right foot, head) since Kevin Nolan and Romelu Lukaku on September 5 2013.

Walters has had a hand in more league goals this season than any other Stoke player (10 – 7 goals, 3 assists).

Walters has bagged more Premier League goals against QPR than against any other team (5).

QPR have conceded in 7 of their last 8 games in the Premier League.

The R’s have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 away games in the top flight.

Niko Kranjcar has now scored on all 3 of his visits to the Britannia Stadium in the Premier League.

Stephen Ireland assisted 2 goals in a single PL game for the first time since April 2009.

Joey Barton has been booked in each of his last 5 Premier League games.

