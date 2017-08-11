Study finds Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle fans would prefer England glory than their teams'

A survey conducted by Grosvenor Sport has found that 63 per cent of top-flight supporters would be happier to be see their team win the title than the Three Lions becoming world champions next summer.

A whopping 88 per cent of Burnley fans would prefer to see the Clarets and Sean Dyche storm to Premier League glory (which, in fairness, does sound as unimaginable as England winning the World Cup).

Watford rank second with 79 per cent, and Huddersfield third on 74 per cent.

But supporters of Arsenal and Chelsea quizzed in the survey preferred nationalism over domestic success – perhaps having already tasted the latter multiple times. Fifty-eight per cent of Chelsea fans would rather see England win the World Cup, while Gooners were the second-most patriotic on 56 per cent.

Perhaps surprisingly, the surveyed Newcastle fans – widely regarded (perhaps unfairly) for being a bit parochial – said they would rather see Gareth Southgate's men lift the Jules Rimet than Rafa Benitez's Magpies do the business in the top flight in 2017/18. Mike Ashley has a lot to answer for.

