Real Madrid-bound teen Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo

Vinicius gave the Madrid fans a glimpse of the future after scoring his first professional goal for Flamengo on Wednesday night.

The talented youngster is set to join Los Galacticos in 2019 after signing a deal reportedly worth €45m with the La Liga and Champions League titleholders back in May.

Vinicius sealed Flamengo's 10-2 aggregate victory and passage into the last 16 after firing a half-volley into the net with 17 minutes remaining in Rio de Janeiro.

The 17-year-old cannot link up with Madrid until his 18th birthday next year, though Zinedine Zidane's men plan for the youngster to remain at Flamengo until July 2019 unless both clubs agree otherwise.

For now, Vinicius is just happy to have scored his first goal for the club.

"I'm very happy for scoring, but now I have to come back tomorrow and work hard ahead of the next match", he told Fox Sports Brasil post-match.

"I'm going to celebrate, perhaps eating out. But there's little time for that, tomorrow we have to train again."

Vinicius only made his professional debut in May before agreeing a transfer to Madrid.

