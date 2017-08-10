Marouane Fellaini's squashed face is now street art in Melbourne

During and after Manchester United's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid in Skopje on Tuesday night, images began circulating of Fellaini's contorted face after he'd been smacked by a football.

As you'd expect, the picture was memed to the max across social media.

Fellaini even replied to the photo on Twitter, joshing with a string of joy-crying emojis: "Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this."

Well now an anonymous street artist in Melbourne, Australia, has immortalised the moment with a piece of street art capturing the Belgian's Picasso-like pose.

You've got to admit: the guy's got talent.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com