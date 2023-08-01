Swansea City season preview 2023/24: Will the Swans have enough quality?

The Swansea City season preview 2023/24 focuses on one of change and desperation for change, suggesting anything can happen.

Michael Duff and Paul Watson are outstanding appointments as Swansea City head coach and sporting director respectively, but recent spending has been minimal, while losing key players doesn't make it any easier to replicate 2022/23’s top 10 finish in the Championship.

Similarly, a lack of arrivals could see Swansea playing catch up for the upcoming campaign - they'll hope it doesn't come back to bite them.

Swansea City season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987)

Last season was extreme in its peaks and troughs: we had a rubbish start, followed by a great run, then an awful spell and eventually a brilliant one to finish things off. Hopefully we can be more consistent under our new boss, Michael Duff, after Russell Martin decided to leave South Wales for Southampton this summer.

This season will be different because the standard of the league looks to be far higher. If we leave our squad short of players, it’ll cost us this time.

The big talking point is if things will be different now that we have a new chairman and new investors. I won’t be happy unless [co-owner] Jason Levien leaves – his interference continually holds us back.

Our key player will be midfielder Matt Grimes, one of Swansea’s best and most consistent performers.

Look out for forward Iwan Morgan. The 17-year-old is rated highly for his performances in the under-18s.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is goalkeeper Andy Fisher, who manages to drop a clanger every other week.

The active player I’d love to have back is Oli McBurnie, although I can’t see it now he’s back in the top flight with Sheffield United.

I’m least looking forward to playing Leeds at Elland Road. I was looking forward to it, but it’s been scheduled for a Wednesday night in November, thereby ruining one of the highlights of the season for me.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Andy Carroll, who always scores against us. Thankfully, Reading were relegated to League One.

The thing my club really gets right is its social media content – it’s superb.

Fans think our owner is useless, but we hope that can change now that new people have come on board.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Duff needs to be given a chance. Time will tell. He’s had a successful career to date with both Cheltenham and Barnsley, so I’m hopeful it’ll work out.

If he left, he should be replaced by a manager who wants his team to play attractive football.

We’ll finish 14th.

