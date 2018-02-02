Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas apologises for controversy after porn reference

Right, this is an awkward one to write.

Sam Clucas doesn't strike us as being particularly mischievous, but the Swansea midfielder - who should be in the headlines for his two-goal performance against Arsenal on Tuesday - is in some bother.

After both of his goals at the Liberty Stadium, he celebrated with a gesture which apparently imitates the logo of a pornographic website.

Oh, won't somebody think of thechildren.

Swansea have issued a statement which says all the right things, including this little nugget.

“Having spoken to Sam, he was not fully aware of the pornographic sections of this internet group and at no time intended to cause offence which he apologises for."

Stay off Google, dear readers...

(As an aside, Clucas has scored all three of his Premier League goals against Arsenal – with his only three shots on target in the competition. Nice.)

