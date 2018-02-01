PSV send camera crew to greet 'new signing' – who joins Sporting instead

According to reputable Dutch news outlet NOS, PSV thought they were close to completing the transfer of Portimonense defender Agbenyenu, and had even gone as far as sending a camera crew to Schiphol airport to help produce a nice unveiling montage.

The left-back simply had to complete a medical before his transfer could be sealed, what with a verbal agreement between the two clubs having been made six months ago.

But once PSV's contingent realised that the 21-year-old Ghanaian hadn't arrived on his scheduled flight, they soon learned that he hadn't even set foot on a plane for Holland.

Instead, Agbenyenu chose to ignore the gentleman's deal and joined Sporting on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Coach Phillip Cocu was far from happy at how his club had dealt with the transfer.

"We've been looking for a left-back for a long time, and it is annoying when things go wrong at the last minute," the former Barcelona midfielder told Fox Sports.

"We could and should have done this better."

