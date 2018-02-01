Vasco's Pikachu (!) capitalises on hideous goalkeeping howler in the Copa Libertadores

Vasco thrashed Chilean opponents Universidad de Concepcion 4-0 on Wednesday night, in the first leg of the second qualifying round for the Copa Libertadores.

Yago Pikachu – full name ​Glaybson Yago Souza Lisboa – scored the Brazilian club's third goal of the night after Concepcion goalkeeper Munoz failed to keep Rildo's bobbling pass in his hands.

After letting the ball run loose, Pikachu had the simple task of tapping it home to ensure the visitors would march on to a comfortable victory.

You don't see that in Pokémon.

The second leg takes place on February 7, when Universidad de Concepcion will attempt to overturn a four-goal deficit. Gotta catch 'em up.

