In Sweden, IFK Goteborg's Mads Albaek fake shots his way to goal

IFK Goteborg drew 1-1 with the relegation-threatened side in the Allsvenskan on Monday evening, but the quality of Albaek's strike was a silver lining.

In the 56th minute, the 27-year-old midfielder took the ball on around 30 yards from goal. After deceiving one player with a nifty feint, he then proceeded to doing the same move again, leaving poor Marcus Johansson on the floor.

The finish was just as good, as he belted his strike into the top corner, past Isak Pettersson. The draw lifted IFK Goteborg up to 10th, while Halmstad moved above the drop zone to 14th on goal difference.

Marc Albrighton is on fire for Leicester City in pre-season training

San Jose Earthquakes concede desperately unfortunate own goal in the US Open Cup

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com