The best Brazilian attackers ever

Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

32. Richarlison

Brazil's number nine at the 2022 World Cup – where he scored three goals, including a stunning scissor kick against Serbia – Richarlison impressed in the Premier League for Watford and Everton before securing a £50m move to Tottenham five months prior to that tournament.

A Copa America winner and Olympic gold medallist with his country, the former Fluminense man has proved himself adept in central and wide attacking roles.