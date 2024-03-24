The best Brazilian attackers ever
FFT counts down the football-mad nation's finest forwards of all time
32. Richarlison
Brazil's number nine at the 2022 World Cup – where he scored three goals, including a stunning scissor kick against Serbia – Richarlison impressed in the Premier League for Watford and Everton before securing a £50m move to Tottenham five months prior to that tournament.
A Copa America winner and Olympic gold medallist with his country, the former Fluminense man has proved himself adept in central and wide attacking roles.
31. Ailton
The only player on this list never capped by Brazil, Ailton was a journeyman striker whose career took him to Mexico, Germany, Turkey, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Austria and China.
But the robust frontman played his best football in the Bundesliga, scoring 102 goals in six-and-a-half years across spells with Werder Bremen and Schalke – finishing as top scorer en route to the title with Bremen in 2003/04.
30. Serginho
A prolific goalscorer in Brazilian domestic football, Serginho represented his country on 20 occasions and found the net twice at the 1982 World Cup.
Aside from brief stints with Maritimo of Portugal and Turkish outfit Malatyaspor in the late 80s, he spent his entire career in his homeland, going on to coach a number of clubs after hanging up his boots.
29. Edmundo
Former Brazil, Fiorentina and Vasco da Gama striker Edmundo was nicknamed ‘O Animal’ – and with good reason: he was a volatile character on the pitch (and loved to party off it).
But he also scored plenty of goals, helping Vasco and Palmeiras to Brazilian top-flight titles and making his country’s squad for the 1998 World Cup – where he featured twice, including in the final.
28. Giovane Elber
One of the all-time leading scorers in the Bundesliga, Giovane Elber amassed 133 goals during a decade-long stay in Germany which saw him star for Stuttgart and, mainly, Bayern Munich.
A four-time Bundesliga champion with Bayern, Elber – who netted seven times in 15 Brazil caps between 1998 and 2001 – finished as the league’s joint top scorer in 2002/03.
27. Mario Jardel
Between 1996 and 2000, Mario Jardel racked up a whopping 170 goals for Porto – in just 175 appearances. In the league alone, he averaged more than a goal a game, firing the Portuguese giants to three titles.
Unfortunately for Jardel, Brazil had top strikers coming out their ears around that time, so he only won 10 caps – but his prolific club record speaks for itself.
26. Luis Fabiano
Luis Fabiano averaged better than a goal every other game for Brazil, striking 28 times in 45 appearances during a ten-year international career – including three at the 2010 World Cup.
At club level, he enjoyed goal-laden spells with Sao Paulo and Sevilla, among others, lifting two UEFA Cups with the Spanish club and making the 2007/08 LaLiga Team of the Season.
25. Robinho
Capped 100 times by Brazil, scoring 28 goals, Robinho got his hands on league winner’s medals in Spain and Italy with Real Madrid and AC Milan respectively.
Among the most prodigious prospects in world football during the early 00s, the supremely gifted Robinho didn’t fully realise his potential – but he was undoubtedly a fine player at his peak.
24. Roberto Dinamite
Roberto Dinamite: it’s got to be one of the coolest names in football history. And the striker was one of Brazil’s main men in the late 70s and early 80s, notching 20 goals in 38 caps.
Top scorer at the 1983 Copa America, where Brazil finished as runners-up, Dinamite plundered almost 500 goals over the course of two spells with boyhood club Vasco da Gama – who he helped to the title in 1974.
23. Gabriel Jesus
A versatile and enormously hard-working forward with a knack for bagging crucial goals, Gabriel Jesus has shown what he's made of for two of world football's biggest hitters: Manchester City and Arsenal.
Four times a Premier League champion with City, the former Palmeiras youngster also won 2016 Olympic gold and the 2019 Copa America with Brazil.
22. Willian
At his peak, Willian was one of the most devastating and productive wingers around, a key presence on the left at Chelsea – for whom he scored 37 goals and provided 33 assists across seven Premier League campaigns.
Twice a champion of England with the Blues, the afroed free-kick specialist – who earned 70 Brazil caps – later featured for fellow London clubs Arsenal and, more impactfully, Fulham.
21. Reinaldo
If not for disruptive injuries, Reinaldo would have gone down as the second-greatest Brazilian player of all time after Pele – according to Zico, who knows a thing or two about football…
The Aletico Mineiro legend – who spearheaded the club’s attack at a time when they had one of the best teams in the world – scored 14 goals in 37 caps for his nation from 1975 to 1985, starring at the 1978 World Cup.
20. Arthur Friedenreich
Born in Sao Paulo to a German father and Brazilian mother, Arthur Friedenreich was arguably football’s first mixed race superstar, scoring freely for club and country.
Capped 23 times by the Selecao, Friedenreich is claimed to have amassed well over 1,000 career goals. He won state championship titles with local oufits Paulistano and Sao Paulo.
19. Careca
Second to Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker with five goals at the 1986 World Cup, Careca was on target 30 times in 64 caps for Brazil overall.
A natural finisher blessed with great pace and technical ability, Careca won the 1988/89 UEFA Cup and 1989/90 Serie A title with Napoli – where he formed a famous attacking trio alongside Diego Maradona and Bruno Giordano.
18. Adriano
At Inter Milan in the mid-00s, Adriano was one of the most explosive strikers on the planet, a borderline unstoppable force when in all-powerful full flow.
Described as “a pure animal” by teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he won two Serie A titles with Inter and the 2004 Copa America with Brazil – for whom he notched 27 goals in 48 appearances.
A downturn in form coincided with the death of his father, but, in his pomp, Adriano was quite incredible to watch.
17. Philippe Coutinho
A dazzling dribbler adept as a second striker or on the wing, among other roles, Philippe Coutinho will be best remembered for his five years at Liverpool – where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most mesmerising players, scoring some seriously special goals.
Liverpool Fans’ Player of the Season for 2014/15 and 2015/16, Coutinho later won league titles with Barcelona – who he joined from the Reds for £108m in 2018 – and Bayern Munich – as well as the 2019 Copa America with Brazil.
16. Roberto Firmino
One of the finest exponents of the false nine position there has ever been, Roberto Firmino’s indefatigable work rate was absolutely pivotal to Jurgen Klopp’s gegenpressing system which yielded Liverpool’s maiden Premier League title in 2019/20.
Probably the greatest Brazilian player in the history of England’s top flight, Firmino also lifted the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with the Reds – and scored 17 goals in 55 international caps.
15. Zizinho
Zizinho was idolised by Pele – which tells you he must have been pretty good. In fact, Pele called him the best player he ever saw.
An icon at Flamengo and Sao Paulo, the superbly adaptable attacker netted 30 times in 53 caps for Brazil, almost helping them to glory at the 1950 World Cup on home soil.
14. Bebeto
He’s possibly be best known as the man who invented the ‘rock the baby’ celebration – debuting it en route to 1994 World Cup victory – but Bebeto’s career will also be remembered for what a sensational striker he was.
In 75 caps, he bagged 39 goals – among the most of any Brazilian international ever – and was especially prolific at club level for Spain’s Deportivo La Coruna – who he helped to the 1994/95 Copa del Rey.
13. Ademir
Top scorer at the 1950 World Cup with nine goals, Ademir averaged not far off a goal a game in his total of 39 Brazil caps between 1945 and 1953.
Famously nicknamed ‘Queixada’ (‘Jaw’) (the photo will tell you why) – Ademir – who turned out for Sport Recife, Vasco da Gama and Fluminense – helped the Selecao to victory at the 1949 Copa America on home turf, being named player of the tournament.
12. Vava
A major star of Brazil’s 1958 and 1962 World Cup wins – finishing as joint top scorer at the latter – Vava was simply one of the best strikers of his generation.
Capped 20 times by his nation – notching 15 goals – he won club trophies in Brazil and abroad, including back-to-back Copas del Rey with Atletico Madrid at the start of the 60s.