The best English players of the 90s

David Beckham burst onto the scene with Manchester United in the 90s (Image credit: Alamy)

The 90s was a time of great change for football – and the English game was no exception, with the dawn of the Premier League in 1992.

From the national team's heartbreaking semi-final exit at Italia '90 to Manchester United's extraordinary 1998/99 treble via the oh-so-nearly glorious summer of Euro 96, the decade saw English footballers strut their stuff for club and country.

Here, we pick out the very best of the bunch from the last 10 years of the second millennium.