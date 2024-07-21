The best ever Eastern European players

Lev Yashin: the greatest goalkeeper of all time and the greatest Russian footballer of all time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eastern Europe has historically been fertile ground for top footballing talent.

That was especially true during the 20th century, when the likes of Czechoslovakia, Hungary and the Soviet Union were, at various stages, among the foremost powers in the global game.

And that part of the world has continued to produce some seriously special footballers into the 21st century, as you'll see from our far-reaching list of the best Eastern European players ever!