The best penalty takers ever

Antonin Panenka: the man who took surely the most famous penalty of all time (Image credit: Getty Images)

In football, you get few better chances to score than a penalty – but you still have to have the right player standing over it.

Taking in legends of yesteryear and current stars alike, we count down the finest spot-kick exponents the game has ever seen – plenty of whom are renowned for their distinctive techniques from the spot (none more so than that man above).

Let's get straight down to business shall we...?