Fans love to argue about whether their club is bigger than their rivals. But do not expect an objective option when you ask the question.

What defines a big club anyway? Is it history? Trophies won? Fanbase? Stadium size? Wealth? Social media following?

In truth, it is all of that and more. Here, a look at the biggest clubs in the world...

32. Rangers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Glasgow rivals Celtic, Rangers have been a dominant force in Scottish football and the Light Blues won a record nine SPL titles in a row in the 1980s and 1990s. In Europe, the Gers claimed the Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.

One of the most popular clubs in the world, Rangers boast over 600 supporters' clubs in over 35 countries. The Glasgow giants also hold the record for the largest ever travelling support, when an estimated 200,000 fans went to Manchester for the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

31. Celtic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celtic were the first British club to win a European Cup, claiming the trophy in 1967, and the Bhoys have dominated Scottish football along with Glasgow rivals Rangers.

Under the legendary Jock Stein, Celtic won nine Scottish titles in a row in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as that European crown. The Hoops boast the highest average attendance in Scottish football and are estimated to have around nine million fans worldwide.

30. Besiktas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third member of Turkey's big three along with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, Besiktas are also the nation's third-most successful club.

Based in Istanbul, Besiktas have never been relegated. Turkey's highest recorded attendance (76,127) came in a derby against Galatasaray in 2013 and Besiktas fans set a 132-decibel noise record in a game against Liverpool in 2007.

29. Marseille

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marseille have been in the shadows of rivals Paris Saint-Germain since the capital club were taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, but OM remain a huge deal.

One of the most successful sides in France over the years, Marseille became the first French team to win the European Cup, beating AC Milan in the final in 1993. Their ground, the Stade Velodrome, holds over 67,000 fans and the club consistently has the highest attendances in Ligue 1.

28. Sao Paulo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sao Paulo are one of just two teams, along with Flamengo, to never to have been relegated from Brazil's top flight.

Under legendary former Brazil coach Tele Santana, Sao Paulo enjoyed huge domestic and international success in the 1990s, winning two Copa Libertadores titles and two Intercontinental Cups in that time.

27. Valencia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent years have been tough for Valencia, with the club still reeling from years of debts and mismanagement, plus the uncertainty over a move to their half-built new stadium.

Six-time Spanish champions and twice runners-up in the Champions League, Valencia remain a huge club and their stadium, Mestalla, is one of the most iconic grounds in Spain.

26. Fenerbahce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1907, Fenerbahce are Turkey's second-most successful club behind Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and one of the best-supported in the country.

It is estimated that around 35% of football fans in the nation support Fenerbahce, with the club also hugely popular in Azerbaijan, Northern Cyprus and the Turkish diaspora. Fener play the Intercontinental Derby with Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.

25. Corinthians

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil's second-most supported club with over 30 million fans, Corinthians won the inaugural FIFA Club World Championship in 2000 and also the Club World Cup in 2012.

The Sao Paulo-based club are one of Brazil's most successful sides. Notable former players include Rivellino, Socrates and more recently, Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano.

24. Flamengo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1895, Flamengo is Brazil's richest and most valuable club, as well as the nation's most popular team with an estimated 40 million fans across the country.

The Rio de Janeiro giants are one of just two teams never to have been relegated from Brazil's top flight, along with Sao Paulo, and the club has been home to some of Brazil's most emblematic players – including Zico, Romario and Ronaldinho.

23. Porto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Porto are Portugal's most successful side internationally, with seven trophies, including European Cup wins in 1987 and 2004.

At home, Porto are one of three clubs to have appeared in every Primeira Liga season since it was founded in 1934 and the Dragons are the second-most decorated Portuguese club after Benfica. In 2011 and 2013, they won titles without losing a single league game across the season.

22. Galatasaray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Galatasaray are the most successful Turkish team in football history and the Istanbul giants are also the country's best-supported club.

Gala have also enjoyed success in Europe, beating Arsenal to win the UEFA Cup in 2000 and adding the UEFA Super Cup after that with victory over Real Madrid. The club, which includes other sports sections, also has a huge following on social media.

21. River Plate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1901, River Plate are Argentina's most successful club in domestic competitions and are the best-supported side in the country after fierce rivals Boca Juniors.

The Buenos Aires giants play at the Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 1978 World Cup final and is the largest stadium in South America following the remodelling of Rio de Janeiro's Maracana in 2013.

20. Boca Juniors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Boca juniors president Alberto J. Armando popularised the phrase "la mitad más uno" to underline the team's support in Argentina, claiming half the nation plus one is a fan of the Buenos Aires club.

Founded in 1905, Boca have enjoyed huge success both in Argentina and internationally, while their Bombonera stadium is at the heart of the folkloric La Boca neighbourhood. Boca was also home to the legendary Diego Maradona in two spells towards the beginning and end of his career and he would regularly attend matches as a fan after his retirement.

19. Napoli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Diego Maradona's departure in 1991, Napoli had to wait a long time to win Italian football's biggest prize for a third time.

Champions in 1987 and 1990, the Blues finally reclaimed the Scudetto in 2022/23, sparking wild celebrations in the city. Few clubs are supported with such passion.

18. Benfica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benfica are the most supported Portuguese team and also the European club with the highest percentage of supporters in their own country.

Two-time European Cup winners and runners-up on five occasions, the Eagles are Portugal's most successful side by far and are thought to have around 14 million supporters worldwide.

17. Roma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy's biggest club outside the big three from the north, Roma have won Serie A three times, with the last of those triumphs coming in 2000/01.

The great Francesco Totti was playing then and ended up spending his whole career at the Stadio Olimpico. More recently, the Giallorossi won the UEFA Conference League with Jose Mourinho in charge in 2022.

16. Tottenham Hotspur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium is one of the best in the world and it is almost always full. Spurs have history and tradition, money, an impressive training ground. Only one thing is missing – trophies.

Successful in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, Tottenham fell into decline following their FA Cup win in 1991. Competitive again after the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as manager in 2014, Spurs came close but missed out on the biggest prizes. With some silverware on a regular basis, the north London club would be even bigger.

15. Atletico Madrid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third-biggest club in a country where two others – Real Madrid and Barcelona – dominate above all others, Atletico Madrid have had to work hard to compete.

After a period of decline in the 2000s, the Rojiblancos became competitive again following the arrival of Diego Simeone as coach, going on to win a series of mejor trophies and only just missing out twice on the biggest prize of all as they were beaten by city rivals Real in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.

14. Borussia Dortmund

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany's second-most successful and second-largest club behind Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund were Champions League winners in 1997.

Known for their impressive work in youth and player development in recent times, Dortmund play at the Signal Iduna Park where their iconic "Yellow wall" of fans creates one of the best atmospheres in European football.

13. Ajax

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Led by the great Johan Cruyff, Ajax won three consecutive European Cups in the early 1970s and the club's playing style became a blueprint for modern football.

Champions League winners again in 1995, Ajax have found it harder to compete in more recent times due to the fact that they play in a less powerful league. But in terms of history, tradition, culture and fanbase, the Amsterdam club remain hugely important.

12. Arsenal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of England's most successful and popular clubs, Arsenal also gained a huge international following during Arsene Wenger's time in charge.

The Gunners' European results have not quite matched their domestic success and the move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium in 2006 set the club back financially for a while, but the north Londoners remain one of the biggest around.

11. Paris Saint-Germain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only top-flight club from the French capital and the biggest team in France, Paris Saint-Germain have dominated Ligue 1 since the takeover of Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

Global superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar have all graced the Parc des Princes in recent years, but PSG probably still need a bigger stadium and also to establish themselves as a force in Europe.

10. Inter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Italy's biggest, most valuable and best-supported clubs, Inter share the iconic San Siro stadium with AC Milan and are involved in the country's two biggest derbies – one versus their city rivals and the other against Juventus.

Successful domestically and in European competition, Inter are one of a select few teams to have won a treble of league, cup and Champions League titles, having completed that achievement under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

9. Chelsea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their struggles following Roman Abramovich's exit, Chelsea remain a huge club – one of the biggest in the world – and the Blues have a huge global fanbase.

The first club from London – and from anywhere in the south of England – to win the Champions League, Chelsea claimed the trophy for a second time in 2021 and are the most successful side in the Premier League era behind the two Manchester clubs.

8. Manchester City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City might not have featured as high on a list like this one a few years ago, but the club has been transformed over the past decade under the ownership of the City Football Group.

Multiple Premier League winners under Pep Guardiola, City completed a historic treble triumph in 2023. One of the world's wealthiest clubs, the success and style of play in the Guardiola era has brought with it hordes of new fans from across the world.

7. AC Milan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Italy's biggest clubs and the most successful Serie A side in Europe, AC Milan has also been home to some of the greatest legends in the Azzurri's history – including Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi – and shares its iconic San Siro home with city rivals Inter.

Revitalised following the takeover of Silvio Berlusconi in the mid-1980s, Milan went on to enjoy a hugely successful era and the team of 1988–1990, nicknamed the "Immortals" in the Italian media, was voted the best club side of all time in a global poll of experts conducted by World Soccer magazine in 2007.

6. Juventus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy's most popular and most successful club, domestically at least, Juventus have won more Serie A titles, more Coppa Italia crowns and more Supercoppa Italiana trophies than any other club.

Demoted to Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal in 2006, Juve soon bounced back and won nine straight Serie A titles between 2012 and 2020. From Michel Platini to Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero to Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon, the Old Lady has been home to some of the greatest players in football history.

5. Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brought together not only by football, but by the struggles of their city and the tragedy and injustice of Hillsborough, Liverpool's supporters sing "You'll Never Walk Alone".

At its best, the Anfield atmosphere is electric and over the years, they have watched some special sides too – notably in the 1980s and again under Jurgen Klopp. England's most successful club in the European Cup.

4. Bayern Munich

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are hugely popular in Germany and throughout the world. Only of only two teams to win the treble more than once, Bayern are also the second club after Barcelona to claim a sextuple.

Captained to three successive European Cup wins by the legendary Franz Beckenbauer in the 1970s, Bayern Munich have become increasingly dominant in the Bundesliga in recent years. The Bavarians play at the impressive Allianz Arena, which was built in 2005 ahead of the World Cup the following year.

3. Manchester United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most successful club in England and one of the most popular teams in the world, Manchester United enjoyed a renaissance after Sir Alex Ferguson took over as manager in the 1980s and went on to dominate English football.

Ferguson built a side to sit alongside the famous Busby Babes of the late 1950s, many of whom tragically lost their lives in the Munich air disaster in 1958. Under Sir Alex, the Red Devils won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues, including a memorable treble triumph in 1999. United had won the European Cup for the first time, with a team featuring Bobby Charlton and George Best, in the late 1960s. Charlton called Old Trafford "The Theatre of Dreams", a term still used today.

2. Barcelona

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A de facto national team for Catalonia, Barcelona were a symbol for social struggle and against repression during the Franco era, and Camp Nou one of the few places people could express themselves freely in Catalan. For all of that, Barça is més que un club. More than a club.

Before its renovation, Camp Nou was the biggest stadium in Europe and it has been home to some of the best players of all time – including the greatest of them all: Lionel Messi. So many of those have emerged from the club's famous La Masia academy, while the club's brand of attacking football is admired throughout the world. Barcelona were also the first club to win two trebles and the first to claim a sextuple.

1. Real Madrid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won the first five European Cups and are way ahead of every other club in the competition's history. And in Spain, Los Blancos have won more LaLiga titles than their rivals.

The most valuable club in the world and one of the best-supported both in Spain and internationally, Madrid regularly tops the Deloitte rich list for the highest-earning teams. Real's Santiago Bernabeu home, which hosted the 1982 World Cup final, is iconic. And the club has more social media followers than any other football team in the world.