The worst ever Premier League managers

By Tom Hancock
published

Who are the crummiest coaches in the history of the Premier League?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Frank de Boer the manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on September 10, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Over the years, the Premier League has seen more than its fair share of managers hired and fired.

Some have truly graced the technical area – but others have rather stunk it out, and FourFourTwo has picked out the worst of the bunch.

Let's get straight to it...

32. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to the United fans after the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on November 20, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Still a Manchester United legend for his exploits as a player, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three years as manager at Old Trafford aren't remembered in such terms.

Finishing as 2020/21 Europa League runners-up was as good as got for the Norwegian in the Old Trafford dugout, really, and he was sacked in November 2021.

31. Alan Pardew

West Bromwich Albion's English head coach Alan Pardew arrives for during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 31, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Alan Pardew's inclusion on this list might raise a few eyebrows given that he won the 2011/12 Premier League Manager of the Season award while at Newcastle – but that's part of the reason why he makes it.

After that, in spells at Crystal Palace and West Brom, Pardew's managerial stock plummeted: he endured a 14-match winless run with the former and lasted just four months in charge of the latter.

30. Luiz Felipe Scolari

WEST BROMWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 15: Manager of Chelsea Felipe Scolari looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on November 15, 2008 in Birmingham, England (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Given the club's track record for hiring and firing, Chelsea managers probably don't expect to be in the Stamford Bridge dugout very long – but Luiz Felipe Scolari didn't even last a season.

A 2002 World Cup winner with Brazil and Euro 2004 runner-up with Portugal, Big Phil's international success just didn't translate to elite club level.

29. Graeme Souness

Liverpool FC manager Graeme Souness, Birmingham, September 1993. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

Graeme Souness guided Blackburn Rovers to 2001/02 League Cup glory, but he never quite got to grips with managing in the Premier League.

The Liverpool legend underwhelmed as Reds manager, and later fared similarly at Southampton (where he infamously signed Ali Dia) and Newcastle.

28. Scott Parker

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: AFC Bournemouth manaager Scott Parker before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Having steered Bournemouth back to the Premier League for the 2021/22 campaign, Scott Parker was sacked by the end of August.

The former England midfielder's dismissal came following a chastening 9-0 defeat at Liverpool (after which he seemingly criticised the Bournemouth board – which probably didn't help his case...).

27. Paul Heckingbottom

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Appointed in November 2021 having previously held the reins as caretaker manager, Paul Heckingbottom was given time to guide Sheffield United back to the top flight.

Once there, though, it quickly went south for the former Leeds and Hibernian boss, and he was sacked after the Blades lost 11 and won just one of their first 14 games of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

26. Frank Lampard

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton looks on before the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It's often said that bringing a club legend back as manager will only end in tears – and so it proved for Frank Lampard at Chelsea (particularly with regards to his 11-match 2023 caretaker stint which produced one win).

In between his two spells in the Stamford Bridge dugout, Lampard spent 12 months in charge of Everton – who flirted with Premier League relegation throughout his tenure.

25. Daniel Farke

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Daniel Farke the head coach / manager of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Everton and Norwich City at Goodison Park on September 25, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke was dismissed by Norwich City hours after a win over Brentford in November 2021 – but the writing was already on the wall for the German.

Norwich hadn't won all season up until then – and Farke had recently lost 15 straight top-flight games in charge of the Canaries either side of a campaign back in the second tier.

24. Dave Bassett

Leicester City manager Dave Bassett, 2002

He'll forever be an absolute legend at Wimbledon for guiding the club from the fourth tier to the top flight between 1981 and 1986, but Dave Bassett never quite made the grade as a Premier League manager.

Sacked by Nottingham Forest in January 1999, he returned to top-flight technical areas almost three years later with Leicester – where he oversaw a four-month winless run which saw the Foxes relegated.

23. Paolo Di Canio

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Paolo Di Canio, manager of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Fulham at the Stadium of Light on August 17, 2013 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Paolo Di Canio spent just six months in charge of Sunderland, who dismissed the Italian icon amid allegations of "brutal and vitriolic" criticism of the squad.

The former West Ham and Sheffield Wednesday man had succeeded in saving the Black Cats from relegation at the end of the 2013/14 season – but that was arguably more to do with how poor the three sides finishing below them were.

22. Tony Adams

Portsmouth's manager Tony Adams before the game against Fulham during their Premier League football match at Craven Cottage in London, on January 31, 2009. AFP PHOTO/Chris Ratcliffe FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Additional licence required for any commercial/promotional use or use on TV or internet (except identical online version of newspaper) of Premier League/Football League photos. Tel DataCo +44 207 2981656. Do not alter/modify photo (Photo credit should read CHRIS RATCLIFFE/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, Tony Adams took just 10 points from 48 available during his short stint as Portsmouth boss.

It shouldn't really have been a surprise: the ex-Arsenal and England's captain's only previous managerial role had seen him relegated from the third tier with Wycombe Wanderers.

21. Slavisa Jokanovic

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Slavisa Jokanovic the head coach / manager of Fulham during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Fulham FC at John Smith's Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Having been promoted to the Premier League with Watford in 2015 but then replaced in the dugout by Quique Sanchez Flores, Slavisa Jokanovic eventually got to manage in the English top flight after guiding Fulham back there in 2018.

But the Serbian got the chop just three months into the 2018/19 season, with the Cottagers bottom of the pile.

20. Jacques Santini

LONDON - OCTOBER 23: Jacques Santini, manager of Tottenham in action during the Barclays Premiership match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane on October 23, 2004 in London. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Tottenham boss for barely six months in 2004, Jacques Santini surprisingly resigned after only 13 games in charge of Spurs.

The former France manager later hit out at the North London club for breaking perceived agreements – including not giving him "a big apartment on the beach" (er...).

19. Rene Meulensteen

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Rene Meulensteen, Manager of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on February 12, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Mark Leech Sports Photography/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen joined Fulham as part of manager Martin Jol's staff in November 2013 – only to become the main man himself within three weeks, after Jol was sacked.

The Dutchman lasted just four months, though, losing 10 of his 17 Premier League matches at the helm.

18. Iain Dowie

LONDON - NOVEMBER 04: Charlton Athletic manager Iain Dowie looks on during the Barclays Premiership match between Charlton Athletic and Manchester City at The Valley on November 4, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Charlton Athletic handed Iain Dowie a sizeable transfer kitty for the 2006 summer window – but the ex-Crystal Palace and Oldham Athletic manager did not make it count.

Despite bringing in the likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Scott Carson, Dowie was dismissed by December with Charlton languishing at the wrong end of the Premier League table. He later failed to keep Hull City in the top flight.

17. Pepe Mel

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Pepe Mel, Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at KC Stadium on March 22, 2014 in Hull, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Pepe Mel arrived at West Brom in January 2014 with decent credentials, having previously guided Real Betis back to the Spanish top flight and then Europa League qualification.

But his time as Baggies boss was a major disappointment, and he left by mutual consent at the end of the season having picked up only 15 points from a possible 51.

16. Felix Magath

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Fulham manager Felix Magath during the Barclays Premier League match between Fulham and Norwich City at Craven Cottage on April 12, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

A notoriously firm and demanding coach, Felix Magath was named Fulham manager after Rene Meulensteen's sacking in February 2014.

However, the German failed to prevent the Cottages from being relegated from the Premier League that May, and he was sacked barely a month into the following campaign.

15. Steve Kean

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Manager Steve Kean of Blackburn Rovers looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers at White Hart Lane on April 29, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Steve Kean lasted the best part of two years as Blackburn Rovers manager, having succeeded Sam Allardyce in December 2010.

The Scot oversaw Rovers' relegation from the Premier League in May 2012, and he resigned in September that year amid mounting calls for him to go – including from local MP Jack Straw.

14. Chris Hutchings

WIGAN, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 29: Fernando Torres of Liverpool is substituted as Wigan manager Chris Hutchings shouts instructions to his team during the Barclays Premier League match between Wigan and Liverpool at the JJB Stadium on September 29, 2007 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Assistant manager to Paul Jewell at Bradford City and Wigan Athletic, Chris Hutchings succeeded his superior in the dugout at both clubs.

It didn't work out for the former Chelsea defender either time: he took charge of 12 Premier League matches during each spell, winning one with Bradford and two with Wigan.

13. Egil Olsen

7 Jul 1999: The new managerial signing Egil Olsen introduces himself to the press during a press conference held at Richardson Evans Training Ground in London, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Mike Hewitt /Allsport

Egil Olsen was dismissed shortly before Wimbledon's relegation from the top flight in 2000 – but the Norwegian – who become the first person from the nation to manage in the Premier League was largely responsible for the end result.

"Olsen just didn't know how to get the best out of us," said Dons captain Robbie Earle.

12. Jan Siewert

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Jan Siewert of Germany the Huddersfield manager instructs his players during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Huddersfield Town at St Mary's Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Previously manager of Borussia Dortmund's reserve team, Jan Siewert looked like a good appointment by Huddersfield Town in January 2019.

Quite the opposite proved to be true: Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League with six games of the season still to go, and Siewert was axed early the following campaign – having won just one out of 19 matches altogether.

11. Remi Garde

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 17 : Remi Garde manager of Aston Villa talks to the press during a press conference at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on March 17, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa were already at an incredibly low ebb when Remi Garde took over as manager in November 2015 – and things only got worse.

Garde tried (and failed) to instil more discipline at Villa, dropping Jack Grealish for partying after a 4-0 thrashing by Everton – one of 12 defeats during the Frenchman's tenure of 20 Premier League games.

10. Bob Bradley

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Swansea City's head coach Bob Bradley during the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at The Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

The first American to manage in the Premier League, Bob Bradley took over at Swansea City in October 2016.

He would go on to have one of the shortest reigns in the history of the competition, lasting only 85 days and 11 games – of which Swansea lost seven, shipping 29 goals in the process.

9. Steve Wigley

WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 9: Steve Wigley manager of Southampton during the Carling Cup Fourth round match between Watford and Southampton at Vicarage Road on November 9, 2004 in Watford, England. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Prior to taking charge of Southampton in the summer of 2004, Steve Wigley's only frontline managerial role had come with non-League Aldershot Town seven years earlier.

And it showed: Wigley lasted just 14 matches – winning one (against arch-rivals Portsmouth, as it happened) – before being canned.

8. Terry Connor

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Wolverhampton Wanderers Manager Terry Connor looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Britannia Stadium on April 7, 2012 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Terry Connor took charge of 13 games as Wolves manager at the end of the 2011/12 Premier League season; he didn't win a single one of them.

In fact, Wolves managed just four draws under the ex-Leeds and Brighton striker – and finished rock-bottom of the table. Connor returned to his role as assistant manager that summer.

7. Paul Jewell

SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 01: Paul Jewell, manager of Derby County looks on after losing to Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Derby at the Stadium of Light on December 01, 2007 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Paul Jewell achieved an impressive 10th-placed Premier League finish with Wigan Athletic in 2005/06 – but he was also in charge of Derby County for most of their abysmal 2007/08 top-flight campaign which yielded 11 points and a sole win.

From the 24 league fixtures between Jewell's appointment and the end of the season, Derby collected... five points out of a possible 72 (suffice to say, they finished bottom).

6. Billy Davies

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 03: Billy Davies Manager of Derby County directs his players during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Villa Park on November 03, 2007 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Jewell's predecessor, promotion-winning boss Billy Davies oversaw Derby's only success (in any competition) – a 1-0 victory over Newcastle – that season.

However, the Scot left by mutual consent after securing a measly six points from the first 14 Premier League fixtures of the campaign (mind you, it was still one more than Jewell managed).

5. Brian Laws

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Brian Laws, manager of Burnley looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on February 6, 2010 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Burnley were sitting quite comfortably in mid-table when manager Owen Coyle left for Bolton Wanderers midway through the 2009/10 Premier League campaign.

In came Brian Laws as his replacement – and off a cliff went the Clarets' form: they lost 15 of their final 18 league games of the season and were relegated (although Laws kept his job until December).

4. Juande Ramos

MIDDLESBROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 03: Juande Ramos the manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on November 3, 2007 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Having inherited an underperforming Tottenham team upon taking over in October 2007, Juande Ramos spent big the following summer on players like Luka Modric and Roman Pavlyuchenko.

Spurs only got worse, though, making their poorest ever start to a league campaign and propping up the Premier League table by the time Harry Redknapp was brought in to replace Ramos.

3. Les Reed

LONDON - NOVEMBER 25: Coach Les Reed of Charlton Athletic instructs his team during the Barclays Premiership match between Charlton Athletic and Everton at The Valley Stadium on November 25, 2006, in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Les Reed spent all of 41 days as Charlton Athletic manager in late 2006, marking one of the shortest managerial reigns (if you can even call it that) of all time.

During his eight games at the helm – which included a League Cup exit to League Two Wycombe Wanderers – Reed gained such nicknames as Les Miserables and Santa Clueless. Ouch.

2. Nathan Jones

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton, reacts prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"Nathan Jones, you've been gone too long," sung the Supremes on their 1971 hit – but for Southampton fans during the 2022/23 season, it was a case of 'Nathan Jones, you've been here too long'.

The Saints burned through three managers in their ultimately unsuccessful bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League – and Jones was the worst of them, winning just one of eight league games before getting the boot.

1. Frank De Boer

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Frank de Boer head coach / manager of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town at Selhurst Park on August 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho labelled Frank de Boer "the worst manager in the history of the Premier League" – and we're going to agree with one of the best managers in the history of the Premier League.

The Ajax and Netherlands legend managed Crystal Palace for four league games at the start of the 2017/18 season, losing all four without his side scoring a single goal.

