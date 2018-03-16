FA Cup hero Will Grigg gets his own 'fiery' pie produced by Wigan bakery

The Wigan striker scored the only goal in his side's surprise 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions-elect, firing the Latics into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Ahead of Wigan's crunch cup tie against Southampton on Sunday, Wigan bakery The Rolling Pin have created a "hot and fiery" pie filled with chorizo, chicken and onion.

Dave and Susan Shaw, owners of The Rolling Pin, told theFA.com: "Reaching the quarter-finals has created a real atmosphere in the town and is also expected to provide local businesses like ours a massive boost. We’re expecting a bumper trade this weekend.

IN OTHER NEWS... River Plate goalkeeper receives metal Burger King crown for man-of-the-match display

"As a way of celebrating the cup run and saying ‘thank you’ to the club, players and fans, we worked with the FA to create this hot and fiery pie that reflects Will Grigg’s performances in the competition."

According to the FA's research, YouTube views for the official ‘Will Grigg’s On Fire’ video saw a 1,940% increase following his goal last month.

Who said the magic of the cup was dead...

In Other News...