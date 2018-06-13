Thierry Henry scores after gorgeous no-look one-two with Zinedine Zidane in France '98 legends match

The France '98 squad came together to defeat Wenger's side 3-2, with Henry, Zidane and Vincent Candela all getting on the scoresheet in Paris on Tuesday night.

But it was Henry's brilliant equaliser in the 22nd minute which grabbed attention.

The former Gunner – who will be at this summer's World Cup alongside Roberto Martinez in the Belgium dugout – pulled off an audacious no-look pass to Zidane, who then laid the ball back for him to curl first time into the bottom corner.

Wenger's side was strong too, featuring the likes of Edgar Davids, Samuel Eto'o, Hristo Stoitchkov and Christian Vieri.

Usain Bolt came off the bench after making it over in time after Sunday's Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford.

See also...

Costa Rica boss Oscar Ramirez doesn't know who Eden Hazard is

Nigeria continue to prove none of us are worthy with brilliant World Cup travel gear

In Other News...