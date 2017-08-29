Torino manager Sinisa Mihajlovic pushes, tears into into assistants after replacing wrong player

With Torino 1-0 up against Sassuolo with 10 minutes to go, Mihajlovic unleashed a tirade of fury towards assistants Attilio Lombardo and Luca Castellazzi for replacing Tomas Rincon with Afriyie Acquah.

The former Roma, Sampdoria and Lazio man took out his frustrations on his coaches, shoving them both before gesticulating wildly that he wanted defensive midfielder Rincon to stay on the pitch.

Fortunately for the former Yugoslavia international, Sassuolo were unable to find an equaliser and Torino went on to win 3-0.

A bullish Mihajlovic admitted post-match: "You know that games can be decided by the smallest of details, and it's not acceptable that you get a substitution wrong. Maybe I wasn't clear enough, but it seemed an obvious change to me.

"I've apologised both to Luca and Attilio in the dressing room. Having said that, it was still a mistake and Obi's goal doesn't change anything. I'm sorry for the way I reacted, but that's the way I am."

Imagine what happens with things actually go wrong...

