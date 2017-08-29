Ousmane Dembele fluffs keepy-uppies at Barcelona unveiling

Ousmane Dembele completed his huge move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund on Friday, for an initial £96m that could rise to £136m.

The Frenchman is a tricky customer: in a famous interview during his time at Rennes, the talented 20-year-old professed to being left-footed but prefers to shoot with his right foot.

But despite his talents, Dembele had a bit of a nightmare at his Camp Nou unveiling when asked to perform a few tricks in front of his new home crowd. Having fallen short with an attempt at keepy-uppies, the young Frenchman's rainbow flick went even worse.

The winger says he's arrived in Catalonia “to learn from Messi”. Maybe the Argentine can start by giving him some showboating tips.

