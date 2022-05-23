Harry Kane exclusive: “Antonio Conte has improved me at Tottenham: it’d be great to surpass Jimmy Greaves as record scorer”

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane believes his game has improved under Antonio Conte – as he closes in on goalscoring records for both club and country.

Kane met up with FourFourTwo to discuss a career that has seen him bag more than 300 goals, win the World Cup golden boot and close in on Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record - a record he could potentially match in the next few weeks.

The 28-year-old has also enjoyed a fine end to the season at Tottenham, helping them recover from a difficult start to the campaign to secure a return to the Champions League, after an absence of two years.

Conte’s appointment as Spurs boss in November played a key role in turning around the club’s fortunes, and Kane believes the Italian has also helped him improve his own game.

“Antonio is a really good manager and I’m really enjoying working with him,” the striker told FFT. “He just brings a real passion, an energy, a real enthusiasm to training and games, and just makes you want to work. You want to work hard for him, you want to run for him.

“He’s won everywhere he’s gone, so you respect him a lot, and I’m just enjoying it. I’ve worked with some great managers and he’s another one. I feel like my game’s improving under him. Hopefully it continues.”

As well as the England goalscoring record, Tottenham’s all-time scoring record could also be within reach for Kane in the next few months. The striker is now just 18 goals behind the legendary Jimmy Greaves, who struck 266 times for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

“Jimmy was an amazing player for club and country – he scored an incredible amount of goals in a short amount of games,” Kane said. “It’s something to try to achieve. I’ve still got a few more to go, but of course it’d be great to be Spurs’ all-time record goalscorer.”

