Tottenham keeper Brandon Austin suffers UEFA Youth League howler against Borussia Dortmund

Spurs were leading 2-0 in the UEFA Youth League clash, but poor Austin allowed Dortmund back into the contest with a misake he'll want to forget as quickly as possible.

In the 29th minute, a flowing BVB move led to Emre Aydinel taking a hopeful shot from range which forced Austin into action.

At first it looked like the young net-minder had a grasp on it, but the ball ended up squirming underneath the young American as he landed, and then rolling agonisingly beyond the line.

Austin's name was attributed with the goal – but fortunately for the 18-year-old, Tottenham went on to win the contest 3-1 in Germany.

Spurs' youngsters lead Group H with one group match remaining, one point clear of Dortmund and three ahead of third-placed Real Madrid.

See also...

River Plate goalkeeper German Lux ludicrously catches ball way outside box, gets sent off

Tony Pulis's son Anthony hired as Saint Louis coach on same day his dad is sacked

In Other News...