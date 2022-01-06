Tottenham report: Spurs win the race to sign Tariq Lamptey ahead of Arsenal

Tottenham are set to sign Tariq Lamptey ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal, with the right-back becoming the first new signing of Antonio Conte's era.

That's according to reports that claim that the Lilywhites are keen to upgrade their options on the right flank, with Emerson Royal having not impressed Conte sufficiently since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

Arsenal were thought to be in for Lamptey, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion for just £4m. Having already signed Ben White from the Seagulls for £50m, the Gunners would have to stump up a similar fee for the right-back.

With Tottenham set to spend this window – and Conte agreeing to take the managerial role on the condition of having the power to strengthen – the Lilywhites look like the likely destination for Lamptey ahead of their local rivals.

Spurs are interested in a number of players this winter, as Conte looks to drag an underachieving squad into a battle for the top four.

Dusan Vlahovic is a target for both north London clubs. The Serbian hitman is thought to be more interested in playing for Tottenham than Arsenal, though the Gunners will be able to pay Fiorentina less money than Tottenham – since forgotten midfielder Lucas Torreira is on loan with the Florence outfit and wanted by them in a £15m deal.

It's thought that Conte would like to strengthen the backline, too. Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea is a target, though the German is more likely to move in the summer when his contract expires. Serie A pair Matthijs De Ligt and Milan Skriniar are also targets.

Adama Traore has been outed as an option at wing-back too, with Wolves reportedly keen to sell the oiled-up Spaniard.

Lamptey is valued at £16m by Transfermarkt.