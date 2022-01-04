Arsenal report: Gunners to land Dusan Vlahovic at cut-price deal – thanks to their key bargaining chip giving them an edge over Tottenham

Arsenal are set to bid just £45m for Dusan Vlahovic – considerably cheaper than the £60m fee Tottenham were tipped to pay.

That's according to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Arsenal hold a key negotiating chip over their bitter north London rivals, when it comes to securing the Fiorentina man.

Mikel Arteta sent midfielder Lucas Torreira to the Florence outfit on loan at the start of the season. Now that Fiorentina want the Uruguayan midfielder for his £15m buyout fee, Arsenal are set to use that money in the deal to secure Vlahovic.

While the deal would make perfect sense and offer the Serie A club something that they want in return for something that the Gunners need, the reality of the situation might prove a little different – especially because the talks with I Viola are not the most difficult part of the prospective transfer.

Fiorentina are apparently resigned to losing Vlahovic. It's the Serbian who is trickier to convince.

Vlahovic is said to be concentrating on his football and is having a storming season in the Italian top flight. It's been rumoured, however, that the 21-year-old is simply not interested in upping sticks to London Colney and has not entertained the Gunners' hierarchy over the deal.

Manchester City, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all reportedly keen on securing the starlet – and all but one can offer regular Champions League football.

Arsenal are actively chasing a striker in this transfer window with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still on the naughty step at the Emirates Stadium. Alexandre Lacazette has been offered a short-term deal according to rumours but will leave the Premier League in the summer if he isn't given something a little more substantial. Eddie Nketiah – the club's other recognised senior no.9 – has also rejected a contract that would see him extend his stay beyond the summer.