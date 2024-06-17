Türkiye vs Georgia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Real Madrid's Arda Güler is one of the stars of this Türkiye team.

Looking for a Türkiye vs Georgia live stream? We've got you covered. Türkiye vs Georgia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Türkiye vs Georgia live stream Date: Tuesday, June 18



Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT



FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Türkiye were tipped as potential dark horses at Euro 2020, only to crash and burn once the tournament got started. Vincenzo Montella's men are targeting a place in the last 16 this summer.

Georgia are the only European Championship debutants at this edition. They qualified by beating Greece on penalties in the play-offs and will relish every moment of their adventure in Germany.

Türkiye vs Georgia kick-off and TV channel

Türkiye vs Georgia kick-off is at 5pm BST on Tuesday, June 18 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FuboTV and ViX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

How to watch Türkiye vs Georgia for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Türkiye vs Georgia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into iPlayer as you would back home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Facundo Tello of Argentina will be the referee for Türkiye vs Georgia. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Türkiye vs Georgia will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games – including Türkiye vs Georgia – are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.