USA World Cup 2022 squad: Gregg Berhalter names his final qualification squad

The USA World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October or November, after Gregg Berhalter's side booked their place at the tournament by finishing third in the CONCACAF qualification process.

The USA will be quietly confident of making the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022 alongside one of England, Iran and Wales/Scotland/Ukraine in Group B.

USA World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent squad

GK: Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

GK: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest)

GK: Sean Johnson (New York City)

DF: DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

DF: Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

DF: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

DF: Shaq Moore (Tenerife)

DF: Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

DF: Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

DF: George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld)

DF: James Sands (Rangers)

DF: Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes)

DF: Reggie Cannon (Boavista)

MF: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)

MF: Yunus Musah (Valencia)

MF: Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

MF: Luca de la Torre (Heracles Almelo)

MF: Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles)

MF: Gianluca Busio (Venezia)

FW: Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg)

FW: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

FW: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

FW: Jordan Pefok (Young Boys)

FW: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas)

FW: Timothy Weah (Lille)

FW: Paul Arriola (Dallas)

How many players are USA allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

As things stand, Gregg Berhalter will be permitted to take 23 players to the World Cup in Qatar. However, recent reports suggest FIFA are considering expanding squad sizes to 26 - as UEFA did for Euro 2020.

The USA manager will have some tricky decisions to make, with the likes of Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie and Gyasi Zardes pushing to be included in the travelling party after missing out on the March qualifiers.

When will the final USA 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November and December rather than June and July. Gregg Berhalter will already have some squad certainties in his mind, but several places remain up for grabs.

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning, but announcements could come later than usual for 2022 given that the World Cup is taking place in the middle of the European club season.

Who will make the final USA 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Gregg Berhalter's final USA World Cup 2022 squad.

Christian Pulisic is the leading light of this USA team and will be included in the squad even if he is finding game time hard to come by at Chelsea. The same goes for Zack Steffen, who is deputy to Ederson at Manchester City.

This is a youthful USA group, so Berhalter will be keen to bring a few experienced players along for the ride. DeAndre Yedlin, who was part of the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is one such name, but John Brooks faces an uphill battle to force his way into the manager's thoughts.

Sergino Dest was forced to drop out of the squad for the March qualifiers but it would be a major surprise if he was not involved in Qatar.

