Video: Gylfi Sigurdsson scores from 50 yards on full Everton debut
By Joe Nelson
The Toffees' record signing wasted no time in kick-starting his career on Merseyside, looping in a long-range effort just 15 seconds into the second half
The Icelandic midfielder is already paying back some of the £45m spent on him this summer, booking Everton’s place in the Europa League group stage with a relieving equaliser against Hajduk Split.
The Croatians were going into the second half full on confidence, having scored a smashing goal of their own through Josip Radosevic in the 43rd minute. That made the aggregate score 2-1 in Everton's favour.
But any fears of a turnaround were put to rest just 15 seconds after the restart when Sigurdsson regained possession for the visitors just inside the Croatian side’s half, and launched a half-volley ovrer goalkeeper Dante Stipica.
Jordan Pickford, Britain’s most expensive keeper following his £30 million move from Sunderland, also saved a second-half penalty from Ahmed Said after a clumsy challenge by Ashley Williams.
Looks like Ronald Koeman's spent his money wisely this summer...
