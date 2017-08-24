Germany offering cash prize to design a logo for their 2024 Euro bid
By Joe Nelson
The DFB are on the lookout for budding designers to create an 'inspiring logo' to help their bid for Euro 2024. And they might even pay you for it...
The three-time European Championship winners will select the top 25 ideas to be presented to a professional jury, who will narrow down a final five to be voted on by the general public.
Germany haven’t won the Euros since 1996 (too soon – Ed.), but will be hoping a tournament on home soil will be enough to galvanise the nation and spur on Die Nationalmannschaft to success.
There are 31 prizes up for grabs in the competition, with a total award pool of €14,000 plus ‘football perks’ worth about €5,000.
So, fire up Photoshop (there's no more Microsoft Paint *sob*) – and get cracking. It closes on September 4.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.