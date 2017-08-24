Germany offering cash prize to design a logo for their 2024 Euro bid

The three-time European Championship winners will select the top 25 ideas to be presented to a professional jury, who will narrow down a final five to be voted on by the general public.

Germany haven’t won the Euros since 1996 (too soon – Ed.), but will be hoping a tournament on home soil will be enough to galvanise the nation and spur on Die Nationalmannschaft to success.

There are 31 prizes up for grabs in the competition, with a total award pool of €14,000 plus ‘football perks’ worth about €5,000.

So, fire up Photoshop (there's no more Microsoft Paint *sob*) – and get cracking. It closes on September 4.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com