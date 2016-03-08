Video: Harry Kane's wonder-strike recreated in FIFA 16

Harry Kane's goal for Tottenham against Arsenal at the weekend was stupendous, and worthy of winning any game. But it was not to be, with the Gunners clawing back.

Regardless, YouTuber Bateson87 has recreated the England forward's moment of brilliance and given the strike the respect it deserved.

(Here's the magnificent move that led to the goal, incidentally, from Stats Zone).

Seen our Ronaldo rocket remake? Reckon you can do better recreating a great Premier League goal? Prove it and let us know via our social media channels.