Video: Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid cracker – in FIFA 16
The Portuguese star's rocket recreated in game form... can you do better?
Cristiano Ronaldo smashed in four goals at the weekend as Real Madrid cruised to a routine home victory 7-1 against Celta Vigo.
You can see all of them in this below video from the award-winning Stats Zone app.
And the pick of the bunch was his rocket from fully 30 yards. Here we've recreated the unstoppable long-range strike (the best of the four goals) in FIFA 16 format, thanks to the work of YouTube star Bateson87.
Scored a goal like this? Reckon you can create better? Let us know via the comments below or online.
