Video: Simon Mignolet previews Belgium's Euro 2016

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has shared his thoughts about Euro 2016 with FourFourTwo in an exclusive video interview.

The Liverpool No.1, who admits he is excited to be part of his country's squad for the competition, talks about Belgium's chances of success in France this summer.

Mignolet also discusses his side's Group E opponents, Italy, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland, and why the Belgians will not be taking any of them lightly.

You can watch the video in full below.