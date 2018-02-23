Watch: Al-Ittihad's Khaled El-Ghandour converts a fantastic bicycle kick in the Egyptian Premier League
Khaled El-Ghandour scored one of the goals of the season for Al-Ittihad against ENPPI on Thursday.
In the 63rd minute at the Borg el-Arab Stadium, the visitors failed to clear their lines properly which allowed the 26-year-old to have an audacious attempt on goal.
From the edge of the penalty area, the Egyptian midfielder gave the bicycle kick a try and it paid off as the ball looped off his right boot into the back of the net.
Mahmoud Kaoud scored a last-minute equaliser for ENPPI, but that would have done little to overshadow El-Ghandour's truly spectacular strike.
