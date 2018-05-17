Watch: Clinton Njie pulls off worst shot of all time in Europa League final

To be fair to Clinton Njie, Marseille had lost the Europa League final long before his glorious miskick but... well, it's still absolutely glorious.

We've all done this. The ball drops at the edge of the box, you see yourself caressing it into the top corner with the outside of your boot, only...

Oh.

Diego Simeone won his sixth trophy as Atletico Madrid manager last night. Antoine Greizmann gave Atleti the lead in the first half, doubled it shortly after the break and, after Tottenham legend Njie had his moment in the sun, Gabi rounded off the win with the game's third.

Njie hasn't actually done too badly this season, scoring seven times in Ligue 1 as Marseille secured a place in the top four. OM can actually finish as high as second depending on results this weekend, with the final round of fixtures taking place on Saturday night.

