Watch: Dimitar Berbatov finally gets off the mark in the ISL in his typical classy style

Former Newcastle full-back Ryan Taylor now plays for defending champions ATK. He cancelled out Gudjon Baldvinsson's opener in the 38th minute on Thursday night.

Then 10 minutes into the second half, the Blasters took the lead again through former Fulham, Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov who moved to India in August.

The 37-year-old finally lived up to his hefty salary as he anticipated the bobbling ball coming out of the penalty box and cooly smashed his finish home.

0:25 for Berbatov's strike

Berbatov's goal was his first in his seven appearances for the club.

The fiery contest finished 2-2 which is a blow to Kerala's play-off hopes and the managerial future of James.

Kerala now sit fifth on 21 points with just three games left for the Kochi-based outfit to try and reach the top-four play-offs.

