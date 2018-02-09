Las Palmas flop Oussama Tannane didn't realise the La Liga club was on an island

The Canary Islands lie to the north-west coast of Africa beside Morocco, so it's perhaps ironic that Moroccan international Tannane failed to grasp the location of Las Palmas.

The 23-year-old winger joined the club in the summer on a season-long loan from Saint-Etienne, but the agreement was cut short in January after a string of disappointing performances.

Now back in France, Tannane admits he didn't know where the relegation-threatened club was when the deal was struck.

"I should never have joined Las Palmas, I did not know the club played on an island," Tannane told Le 10 Sport. "I never could settle in and I never felt at home and quickly I realised I would find it difficult to fit in, due to the language barrier and not having my family and friends."

On and off Spain's mainland, Tannane made 11 appearances and scored zero goals.

See also..

In Other News...