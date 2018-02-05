Watch: Ex-Liverpool midfielder Suso scores absolute stunner for Milan

There's something about a long-range shot which thunders in on off the crossbar... it's just so satisfying.

Those who have kept track of Suso's career post-Liverpool will know that he's developed into a very fine player, but perhaps not one regularly associated with this sort of thing.

Unfortunately for him, it still wasn't quite enough for a Milan win.

The Rossoneri lost Davide Calabria for two yellow cards either side of half-time, before Gianluigi Donnarumma deflected an Udinese equaliser into his own net 12 minutes from the end. The result means Gennaro Gatusso's side drop to eighth in Serie A.

