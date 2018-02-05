Watch: Angel Correa's smashes in glorious winner for Atletico Madrid against Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia on Sunday night was not a classic. It was gritty, attritional and desperately short on attacking craft for a game so important at the Liga summit.

Well, except for one moment that is, courtesy of Atleti's Angel Correa.

Fittingly, it was also the only goal of the game as Atletico won 1-0 and increased the gap between these second and third-placed teams to nine points. Even if Real Madrid win their game in hand, los Blancos will still be seven points behind their city rivals.

