Watch: Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Hamit Altintop curls in outrageous last minute equaliser in Germany

Darmstadt were 1-0 down against the hosts heading into the injury time in the 2. Bundesliga clash and were pushing numbers forward in search of an equaliser.

They did find their goal, though, and it came from an unlikely source in Altintop who has not scored since the 2014/15 season with Galatasaray.

From around 30 yards out, the former Turkey international tried a looping cross into the box with his left foot, only for the ball to sail into the top corner over goalkeeper Sascha Burchert.

Altintop's bizarrely fantastic strike resulted in a crucial point for 16th-placed Darmstadt, who stay one ahead of their fellow relegation-threatened candidates Furth.

