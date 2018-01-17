Watch: Ex-West Ham star Dimitri Payet's glorious dummy injures Strasbourg goalkeeper
Alexandre Oukidja had to be stretchered off after being out-smarted by Payet's sublime skill
The France international, who joined Marseille in January 2017, latched onto Clinton N'Jie's incisive pass before effortlessly skipping by Oukidja and slotting home the hosts' second goal in their 2-0 win at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday night.
Oukidja was unable to see the match out, having pulled up with a serious-looking knee injury.
The 29-year-old had to be substituted for back-up goalkeeper Kossi Agassa, who played out the last minute of the contest.
Payet has three goals and as many assists from 15 Ligue 1 starts this season for Marseille, who move up to second with their third straight league win.
