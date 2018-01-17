Watch: Mario Balotelli pulls out classic celebration after scoring twice against Monaco
The former Manchester City striker continued his fine goalscoring form with two strikes against the Ligue 1 champions
Balotelli decided to freeze and stare into the distance after scoring his second goal in Nice's 2-2 draw with Monaco in Ligue 1 on Tuesday night.
The Italian striker netted the visitors' equaliser two minutes after half-time before putting the south coast outfit ahead thanks to a deflected strike off Andrea Raggi.
Cue the ego-mad celebration (that's what 17 goals in 21 appearances this season does for you).
Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, Monaco's Radamel Falcao got the last laugh – the Colombia international scored a last-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the hosts.
