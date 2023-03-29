WATCH: How Scotland shocked Europe and beat Spain
Scotland beat Spain 2-0 and no, guys, it wasn't just because of the length of grass – here's how they did it
Scotland have beaten Spain – and it's a momentous result for a number of reasons.
Not only does this give the Scots a huge boost in qualifying for Euro 2024 and suggest that yes, they can actually beat some of the big boys of the international scene, it says a lot culturally. For them to have lost against Scotland is a triumph for Scottish football – but is it also a damnation of the iconic Spanish style of play that lifted them a World Cup in 2010?
Perhaps so – and this could be a turning point in the very fabric of Spanish football. Spain seem to genuinely believe themselves the gatekeepers of "beautiful football", if you read between the lines what Rodri said after the match.
"It's the way they play, but for me it's rubbish, always wasting time, provoking you, always they fall," the La Roja captain grumbled.
"For me, this is not football. The referee has to take on this, but he says nothing. We want to go for duels, for battles - we always fight, but this is not about fighting. It's about wasting time - four, five players on the floor, but this depends on the referee, not on us."
"We already saw that the grass was too long, and that cost us," centre-back David Garcia reasoned to Marca in the aftermath. "We can't make excuses for that, we have to look at ourselves and fix what we did wrong today."
So Spain lost because of time-wasting and a lazy groundsman? Of course not. As Adam Clery explains in the video above, Scotland had a well-executed plan. And here's how it all played out…
Like the video on how Scotland beat Spain in Euros qualifying? Be sure to subscribe to FourFourTwo for daily videos (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.